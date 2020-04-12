Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $30.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.84 million and the highest is $34.00 million. Omeros posted sales of $21.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $126.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $149.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $98.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.79 million to $186.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.95. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 740,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Omeros by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Omeros by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

