Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. ZIX reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million.

ZIXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

In other ZIX news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 81,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $5.06 on Friday. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $279.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

