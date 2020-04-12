Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.05 Million

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce sales of $111.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $107.10 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $143.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $481.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.60 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $502.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 6,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 13,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ADTRAN by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 77.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.09. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

