Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.96 Million

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce $292.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.82 million and the highest is $299.10 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $279.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $512,647.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

