Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post $115.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $91.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $450.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $470.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $514.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLS opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.45 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.