Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.20. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay bought 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

