Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

