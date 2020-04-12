Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Dana reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 2,650.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

