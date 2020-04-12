Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of INSM opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

