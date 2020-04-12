Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kinross Gold reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

KGC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 20,221,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,090,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

