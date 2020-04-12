Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Marathon Oil posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

MRO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,290,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,565,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

