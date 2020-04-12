Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Photronics also posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Photronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $10.79 on Friday. Photronics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

