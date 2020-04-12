Zacks: Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.96. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Preferred Bank by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $504.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

