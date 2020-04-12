Zacks: Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $4,708,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 337,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3,942.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 410,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.