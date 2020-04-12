Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.07. US Foods posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $97,475,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $50,628,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

