Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

