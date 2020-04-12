Zap Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $327,934.97 and approximately $28,449.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.04317976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00066870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036989 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003445 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.