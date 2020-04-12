Zap (ZAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,418.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Zap has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $351,276.46 and $33,418.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.55 or 0.04566319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.