ZBG Token (ZT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.59 or 0.04505129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037076 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

