ZCore Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50. ZCore has a market cap of $230,461.44 and approximately $13,676.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 79% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,204,087 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

