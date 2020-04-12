Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $347,971.05 and $2,906.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02794408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

