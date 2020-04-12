ZelCash Price Down 12% This Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004536 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

