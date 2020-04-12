Zen Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $96,196.05 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $96,196.05 and approximately $30.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.02758832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00205685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054994 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

