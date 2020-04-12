ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a market cap of $31.17 million and $10,447.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02742123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00207544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,595,253,821 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

