Zero Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002598 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $119,586.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00524272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00144325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00078587 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 203.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

