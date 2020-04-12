Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $97,598.25 and $5,076.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.03389923 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00761154 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000567 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,451,978 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

