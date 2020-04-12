Zeusshield 1-Day Volume Hits $35,494.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $189,732.52 and $35,494.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.02709537 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.