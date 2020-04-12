Zilla Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $213,674.66 and approximately $27,559.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.02715459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

