Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZG. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,826. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

