Zipper (ZIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $811,435.07

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $811,435.07 and $901,175.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

