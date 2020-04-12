Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Zogenix worth $30,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Bridger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 887,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZGNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Zogenix news, Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

