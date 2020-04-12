ZPER (ZPR) Price Tops $0.0004

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Allbit and HitBTC. ZPER has a total market cap of $528,699.41 and approximately $1,705.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003911 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00065304 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00375994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001025 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009372 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012553 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, BitForex, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.