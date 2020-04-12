ZrCoin Market Cap Hits $5.08 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00014597 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $82,343.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02723680 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00207622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00048413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

