ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.96

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00014361 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $89,734.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.02755052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00206459 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.