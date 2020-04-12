ZTCoin (ZT) Price Hits $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.04539310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009481 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003405 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

