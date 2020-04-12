ZUM TOKEN Market Cap Hits $189,879.01 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $189,879.01 and $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00775595 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001939 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,046,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,046,519 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

