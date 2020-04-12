ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Tops $480,440.64

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $480,440.64 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

