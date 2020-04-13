-$0.05 EPS Expected for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 119.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 60.90%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $384.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter valued at $11,266,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

