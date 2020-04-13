$0.11 EPS Expected for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Crawford & Company posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.46 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRD.B shares. TheStreet cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315. The company has a market cap of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

