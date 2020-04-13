$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.80.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

