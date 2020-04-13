$0.18 EPS Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Insiders have acquired 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,987,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $374.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.