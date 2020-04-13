-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Tenable posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Tenable stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076 over the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

