-$0.35 EPS Expected for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AmpliPhi Biosciences’ earnings. AmpliPhi Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmpliPhi Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmpliPhi Biosciences.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARMP opened at $3.36 on Monday. AmpliPhi Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

About AmpliPhi Biosciences

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

