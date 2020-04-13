$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.56. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $20.91 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

