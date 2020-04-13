0Chain Price Tops $0.0369 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1,417.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001545 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

