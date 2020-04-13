0x Reaches Market Cap of $106.98 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, CoinTiger, BitBay and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $106.98 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DDEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Binance, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Ethfinex, C2CX, BitBay, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, GOPAX, Tokenomy, BitMart, Fatbtc, Huobi, DigiFinex, AirSwap, Gatecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Mercatox, Bitbns, WazirX, Poloniex, Independent Reserve, Radar Relay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, ABCC, Iquant, Zebpay, FCoin, Koinex, Bithumb, Coinone, HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

