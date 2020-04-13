0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.0967 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $554,740.95 and approximately $756,363.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.87 or 0.04383241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

