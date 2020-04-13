$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $195.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.72. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

