$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

