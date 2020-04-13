1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLWS. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

FLWS traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,947. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

